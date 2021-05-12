A Tribute To Seth Rogen's Equally Delightful Transformation for Hulu's Pam & Tommy

There are some things in life you just know you can rely on.

The sun will always rise. There will always be a 20 percent off coupon for Bed, Bath & Beyond. Seth Rogen always has a beard.

That last part has been true for at least the past 11 years, but we had never really thought about it until he posted pictures of himself in costume for Hulu's Pam & Tommy. Seth plays neither Pam nor Tommy in the limited series about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's whirlwind 1990s romance, so when the first pics from the show emerged, all the attention naturally went to the alarmingly good transformations of Lily James and Sebastian Stan.

But now, we've had a couple days to really sit with the photos, and we've got to pay a little bit of attention to Seth and the fact that for once, he does not have a beard. In fact, he's got no facial hair at all.