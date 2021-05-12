The Skinny Confidential Released the Lamborghini of Ice Rollers & We're Obsessed

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

There are few people who can get us out of bed to get our credit cards when we're online shopping late at night, and one of them is Lauryn Bosstick. The Skinny Confidential blogger and podcast host is our go-to for all things wellness, lifestyle, beauty and pink! So, when she released her Hot Mess Ice Roller and Ice Queen Facial Oil, our jaws were on the floor and we couldn't look at our other face rollers the same. Luckily, E! had the opportunity to get all the details from the queen herself.

"I was so sick of limp, crusty ice rollers that were plastic, falling apart and only held cold for 2 seconds. It was time to create something sturdy but also beautiful- the category needed something sparkly and fresh," Lauryn explained to us. "Something that people would be proud to have on their vanities, not thrown in the back of a drawer to collect cobwebs."