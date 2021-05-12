Sophie Turner Slams the Paparazzi After Her Infant Daughter Willa Is Photographed Without Consent

Watch : Sophie Turner Wears Tribute Necklace for Daughter Willa

Don't mess with protective mama Sophie Turner.

The Game of Thrones alum and new mom took to her Instagram Story with a since-deleted, very candid video of herself addressing the paparazzi after photos of her out with her 10-month-old daughter Willa were published online.

"I just woke up," she began her video message. "I guess yesterday some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter and I and I just want to say that the reason that I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there."

"She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life, to be photographed," the 25-year-old Dark Phoenix star explained as she continued to not mince her words. "It's f--king creepy that grown old men taking pictures of a baby without their permission. I'm sickened, I'm disgusted and I'm respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them."

As she reiterated, "It's disgusting and you do not have my permission."