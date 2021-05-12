Why Game of Thrones Fans Think an Outlander Star Has Been Cast in the Prequel

Watch : "Game of Thrones": How the Franchise Will Continue to Live On

From the Highlands to Westeros.

The Game of Thrones prequel series, titled House of the Dragon, may've just welcomed a beloved Outlander star to its cast. Earlier this week, Reddit users circulated a photo where Graham McTavish, who is best known for playing Dougal Mackenzie in the Starz historical drama, appeared to be on the set of House of the Dragon.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Graham posted an Instagram photo from Cornwall, where production for the prequel series has recently been located. Alongside a beautiful picture of a beach, the 60-year-old actor wrote, "The delights of Cornwall. It's been a while since I last came down to the south west of England but it is definitely worth it. Beautiful!! #cornwall #springtime @lovecornwalluk."

While it's unclear which character Graham may be playing, that hasn't stopped fans from speculating. As of right now, many assume Graham will play Harrold Westerling, who is the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard under the Targaryens.