You're Invited to Paris Hilton's Wedding With New Peacock Reality Show

You're invited to Paris Hilton's wedding.

Peacock has revealed a star-studded new lineup. NBCU's streaming service announced two upcoming unscripted docu-series starring Hilton and Jojo Siwa, as well as an alternative-scripted series co-hosted by Ed Helms and Randall Park.

According to the May 12 press release, "In Paris in Love, international influencer and one of the world's most eligible bachelorettes is finally ready to walk down the aisle with the man of her dreams, venture capitalist Carter Reum. In the 13-episode docu-series, we will follow Paris Hilton as she prepares for the big day, including the big day itself. From bridal dress shopping and choosing the venue to designing her dream destination wedding and participating in what certainly will be a fun and crazy bachelorette party, viewers will be along for an entertaining and emotional ride and will witness a personal side of Paris that only her closest friends and family get to see."