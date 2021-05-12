Emily Blunt Sets the Record Straight on Black Widow and Fantastic Four Casting Rumors

Watch : Emily Blunt Was "Desperate" for Shoes During "A Quiet Place 2"

Did you know Emily Blunt almost played Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

In 2009, multiple outlets reported that the Devil Wears Prada actress turned down the part of the future Avenger in Iron Man 2 because of scheduling conflicts and a contractual agreement with 20th Century Fox, which had her star alongside Jack Black in Gulliver's Travels. Now, in an interview on The Howard Stern Show Tuesday, May 11, Blunt revisited her decision to walk away from the role, which ultimately went to Scarlett Johansson.

"I didn't want to do Gulliver's Travels," Blunt said. "It was a bit of a heartbreaker for me, because I take such pride in the decisions that I make and it, they mean so much to me, the films that I do do. So that was tough."

Stern responded, "I don't even understand how that happens because you do Devil Wears Prada, the studio says, 'We'll give you this film but you've got to promise us you'll do another film,' and make that decision in a certain amount of time. Is that the idea of it?"