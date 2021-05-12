"Her Skin Is Cold": This Snapped: Killer Couples Season 15 Sneak Peek Will Give You Chills

It really is 'til death do you part.
Yet there are just some true crime tales that are just too gruesome to revisit. In an exclusive sneak peek of the Snapped: Killer Couples season 15 premiere, it's clear the Oxygen network has found a truly devastating murder case to investigate. On November 15, 2014, Army medic Michael Walker found his wife Catherine stabbed to death in their Honolulu, HI home.
"[Michael] says that he sees his wife on the floor with heavy blood pooling all over her body," Special Agent Judah Pent of the Federal Bureau of Investigations explains in the below preview.
Walker's haunting 9-1-1 call is replayed onscreen. "I checked. No pulse, her skin is cold," Walker states. "There's a lot of blood on the floor and there's a knife."
After a series of graphic images from the crime scene are shown, Agent Pent confirms that Catherine suffered "very significant" stab wounds. "It was apparent that she was absolutely deceased," he concludes. "You want to figure out who is responsible for such an egregious crime."
So who did it?
As per a teaser statement from Oxygen, the premiere "reveals a sordid tale of secrets, lies, and a twisted romance that captured headlines across the country" involving Walker and mistress Ailsa Jackson.
Snapped: Killer Couples uses reenactments and first-hand accounts to spotlight famous couples' twisted romances and their involvement in murders. The premiere kicks off new episodes airing for six consecutive nights.
Viewers can also look forward to solving the disappearance of Jeffrey and Jeanette Navin, Amish mother Barbara Weaver's murder linked to a secret romance and young lovers Mark Spotz and Christine Noland's Pennsylvania killing spree. Episode titles also include "Sinful Secrets," "Serial Killer Sweethearts" and "Young, Rich & Deadly."
Fans can binge Snapped: Killer Couples in an Every Episode Ever marathon beginning Monday, May 17 at 8 a.m. to gear up for season 15. Check out the exclusive sneak peek above for all the bone-chilling details.
Snapped: Killer Couples premieres Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. on Oxygen.
(E! and Oxygen are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)