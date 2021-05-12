Ellen DeGeneres to End Talk Show After 19 Seasons

Watch : Ellen DeGeneres Considers Ending Her Daytime Talk Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is coming to an end after 18 years on the air.

On May 12, hostess Ellen DeGeneres confirmed the syndicated talk show will end after its 19th season. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, DeGeneres shared, "When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore."

DeGeneres shared that she was contemplating leaving the show in a 2018 interview with The New York Times. She shared that her brother, Vance, opposed the idea, while her wife, Portia de Rossi, was in favor of the move.

At the time, Portia said, "I just think she's such a brilliant actress and stand-up that it doesn't have to be this talk show for her creativity... There are other things she could tackle."