Cassie Randolph Breaks Down Her Skincare Routine

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Even in her filter-free, makeup-free social media content, The Bachelor alum Cassie Randolph seemingly has perfect skin. Well, no one actually has "perfect skin," but Cassie sure has her routine down pat. Even so, in a recent YouTube video, she acknowledged, "I am not an expert at all in skincare. I just do what works for me and I've been using these same products for a long time now, emphasizing, "they may not work for everyone." That's always a good disclaimer, but it's just also great to hear from someone who has been using the same products consistently. For instance, Cassie has been using the same tinted sunscreen since junior high school. It doesn't get more consistent than that.

Aside from that tried and true favorite, she shared a product that protects the skin from the blue light exposure we encounter via our phones and computers, which is so necessary for many of us.

Cassie's morning skincare routine consists of nine products that she usually layers "from thinnest to thickest" in terms of consistency. Keep on scrolling to find out the products she uses every morning (in order) along with her application tips for the face, neck, chest, hands, and ears. Yes, even the ears. She is very thorough with her skincare regime and it's definitely working for her.