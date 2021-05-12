Kristen Stewart and Girlfriend Dylan Meyer Hold Hands in Rare Sighting

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are going strong!

The actress and her screenwriter girlfriend, who have been in a relationship since 2019, were spotted hand in hand taking a stroll together in Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 11. The sighting comes just over a month after the Twilight alum celebrated her 31st birthday with help from Meyer's sweet tribute. "Life sure is sweeter with this cute little family," she captioned a photo on Instagram of Stewart and their dog. "Happy birthday, kiddo. You knock my socks off."

Back in 2019, the star, who is slated to portray Princess Diana in the upcoming biopic Spencer, made it clear to Howard Stern that Meyer knocks her socks off, too. During their November 2019 sit-down, Stewart confirmed to the radio host that she was in love and will propose. "I can't f--king wait," she told him candidly. "I want to be sort of somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast."