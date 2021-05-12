Watch Kelly Clarkson Confront Seth Rogen About Her Famous 40-Year-Old Virgin Shout-Out

It looks like Kelly Clarkson can thank Seth Rogen for that shout-out in The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

During the May 11 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer confronted the actor over the line and got to the bottom of how it all came to be.

In the 2005 comedy, there's a scene where Steve Carell's character Andy, the titular 40-year-old virgin, is getting his chest waxed and he yells out Clarkson's name mid-rip. Judd Apatow, the writer and director of the film, told the Grammy winner Rogen was the one to write her moniker into the script and the Pineapple Express alum admitted this was true.

In addition to playing Andy's co-worker in the movie, Rogen co-produced it. At the time, Rogen explained, he was focused on writing and had been hired to pen a few jokes. For this particular scene, Apatow asked Rogen to write a list of "dirty jokes" and a list of "clean jokes" for Carrell to yell out.

"We knew Carrell was going to be waxed and he wouldn't be able to think clearly probably," the Neighbors star told Clarkson, "so we wanted to just be able to feed him things to say."