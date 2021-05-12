Machine Gun Kelly Explains Why He Searched Megan Fox's House With a Gun to Protect Her

Watch : Why Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly's Love Is Like No Other

Machine Gun Kelly and girlfriend Megan Fox recently had a scary run-in with an intruder who appears to have not been of this realm.

The 31-year-old music star visits The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, May 12, as seen in preview footage. During the interview, he explained to host Ellen DeGeneres that Megan had moved into a new home early on in their relationship, and at one point she'd locked herself in her room when she was alone because her front doors were apparently opening and shutting, seemingly of their own volition.

Machine Gun Kelly said he then came over to her place. As he described to Ellen his search through the 34-year-old Transformers star's abode, he held up his hand to seemingly pantomime holding a gun.

"I had a weapon to make sure that everyone was safe," he recalled. "So I went through the house with the weapon."

A confused Ellen asked, "To shoot a ghost?" He chuckled and admitted, "Then we realized we needed Ghostbusters. What I had was not going to defeat whatever enemy was in this house."