Meet a New Side to Billie Eilish With These Never-Before-Seen Photos From Her First Book

Billie Eilish bared it all in her Apple+ documentary Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Bit Blurry, but now she's taking her fans back to where it all started.

In her upcoming memoir Billie Eilish, described as a "visual narrative journey through her life," the 19-year-old pop star details her rise to fame through photos of her childhood, her first tour and more. Though some of these photos have been shared before, Billie says in an accompanying audiobook that people aren't aware of how "hard" she had to work to be successful.

"A lot of this book is just pictures of periods of times that were just really tough," Billie reflects. "And I was 14, in a Sprinter van and driving all over the country, staying in Motel 6s because we couldn't afford anything else. It was totally fine, but it was a lot. But you have to work that hard to get somewhere."

She adds, "I really did not stop. I kept going and clearly, it did something."