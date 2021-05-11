Remember Meghan Markle's Dish Soap Campaign? Here’s How She’s Continuing That Fight Against Sexism

Watch : Meghan Markle Makes First TV Appearance Since Orpah Tell-All

Meghan Markle is definitely making her 11-year-old self proud.

The Duchess of Sussex has been open about how her interest in women's rights began in a classroom in Los Angeles when she was a preteen. At the time, her class was discussing commercials and—as the now-famous story goes—Meghan noticed that Procter & Gamble used sexist language in an ad for dish soap. She wrote to the company and successfully lobbied the brand to change the wording from "women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans" to "people are fighting greasy pots and pans."

After winning her first fight against sexism at the ripe age of just 11, Meghan is now re-teaming with Procter & Gamble through her Archewell Foundation to continue advocating for gender equality.

On Tuesday, May 11, she and Prince Harry announced a multi-year global partnership with Procter & Gamble, making for a sentimental full-circle moment.

"Based on shared values, the partnership will focus on gender equality, more inclusive online spaces, and resilience and impact through sport," the royals announced in a press release. "It will build on joint aspirations."