See Julianne Moore Begin to Unravel in Haunting Lisey's Story Trailer

The stuff of nightmares.
On Tuesday, May 11, Apple TV+ released the first trailer for their new thriller, Lisey's Story. In the bone-chilling first look at the series, which is based on Stephen King's novel of the same name, unsettling memories from widow Lisey Landon's (Julianne Moore) marriage to author Scott Landon (Clive Owen) begin to resurface.
And while Lisey reveals that her husband "had a history of becoming unstuck to reality," it appears that she too is struggling to figure out what's real and what's not. "Was it real?" Moore as the titular character is heard asking. "Or was it my imagination?"
The stress of it all appears to weigh heavily on Lisey, who is seen hitting her head against a car window, singing to herself and struggling with night terrors. It doesn't help that she finds herself on a quirky scavenger hunt and the target of one of Scott's obsessive fans.
She comments to a doctor, "He's gone, but he keeps pushing me."
He responds, "Toward what?"
That's an excellent question.
In addition to Moore and Owen, Lisey's Story stars Joan Allen, Dane DeHaan, Sung Kang, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Ron Cephas Jones. As for King, who is famous for writing horror novels IT, The Shining, Carrie, Misery and more, he wrote all eight episodes. The popular author also executive produced the series alongside Moore, J. J. Abrams, Ben Stephenson, Juan De Dios Larraín and Pablo Larraín, who is the series' director.
Watch the intense new trailer for yourself above.
Lisey's Story premieres Friday, June 4 on Apple TV+.