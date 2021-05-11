90 Day's Colt & Vanessa Dish on Engagement, Their Sex Life and Dream Celebrity Wedding Guests

Colt Johnson is proof that there is always a second (or third) chance at love.

The 90 Day Fiancé star has captivated audiences with his efforts to settle down. After a failed marriage to Larissa Dos Santos Lima and highly-publicized divorce in April 2019, Colt seemed to have found his one and only with Jess Caroline on spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?—but he couldn't stop thinking about "friends with benefits" partner Vanessa Guerra.

Colt finally popped the question to Vanessa in the season finale of 90 Day: The Single Life, and even his mother Debbie Johnson approved! So what have Colt and Vanessa been up to since filming wrapped on the Discovery+ reality show in November 2020?

The newly-engaged couple exclusively shared their wedding plans on E! News' Nightly Pop on May 10. They even teased which 90 Day celebrity fans they'd want to invite to their nuptials...and into their bedroom.