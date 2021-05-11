Katy PerryJosh DuggarKardashiansE! showsPhotosVideos

Donald Glover Weighs In on "Boring" Shows: "People Are Afraid of Getting Cancelled"

Donald Glover has sparked Internet chatter after speaking out about "boring" television and movies. Read on for what the Atlanta creator had to say about lackluster content.

Are movies and TV shows getting really boring? Donald Glover has a theory.

In a rare series of tweets, the Hollywood multi-hyphenate addressed conversation he noticed over the state of current television and film. "Saw people on here havin a discussion about how tired they were of reviewing boring stuff (tv & film)," he tweeted late local time on May 10. "We're getting boring stuff and not even experimental mistakes(?) because people are afraid of getting cancelled."

He continued, "So they feel like they can only experiment w/ aesthetic. (also because some of em know theyre not that good)."

On social media, the tweets quickly sparked chatter as some debated over whether the performer was referring to shows being literally cancelled or if he meant it in the sense of cancel culture. 

Meanwhile, Glover, known also by his stage name Childish Gambino, is no stranger to show business. His work on the comedy-drama Atlanta, which he created, has earned him two Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe awards and many more nominations. 

Malia Obama Joins Donald Glover's Writing Team

In 2017, he made history while accepting his first Emmy Award as the first Black person to win for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series. "First I want to thank the great algorithm that put us all here," Glover said in his acceptance speech. "I want to thank my parents who are in the audience. This is nuts."

As for the current conversation around what we're watching, some fans had an idea for how to solve the boredom problem. "So," a comment read, "season 3 of Atlanta on deck?"

