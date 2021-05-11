See Adam Sandler Return to IHOP and Reunite With the Host Who Turned Him Away

Watch : Adam Sandler Reacts to Viral Video of Him Getting Turned Away at IHOP

Adam Sandler returned to the IHOP that didn't have a table for him, and it was all ice cream under the bridge.

After a teen IHOP host went viral last month with a TikTok video in which she admitted to turning away the comedy superstar, the pair shared some adorable photo ops on Monday, May 10. The reconnection was made possible after Adam returned to the restaurant in Manhasset, Long Island to celebrate its "Milkshake Monday" tribute to him.

Dayanna Rodas posted a slideshow of pics, including a number of herself side-by-side with the Sandman. She added the caption, "Couldn't have been more excited!! Thank you Adam Sandler!"

Both of them wore "IHOP" masks and were gathered in honor of the restaurant chain's charity promotion, in which IHOP restaurants in the Long Island, N.Y. area offered all-you-can-drink milkshakes. Additionally, a portion of nationwide milkshake proceeds was donated to nonprofit organization Comedy Gives Back.

The promotion was cooked up after the 54-year-old Grown Ups star took to social media on Monday, May 3 to respond to Dayanna's viral video from April 25. Her post showed him and his daughter exiting the IHOP after they were informed of a 30-minute wait for a table.