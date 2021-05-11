John Mayer Says He Cares for Cazzie David a "Great Deal" in Heartfelt Birthday Tribute

Watch : John Mayer Breaks Silence on Ex Jessica Simpson's Memoir

Among the people giving birthday shout-outs to Cazzie David this year is a certain musician who is saying what he needs to say.

Cazzie, who released her essay collection No One Asked For This in 2020, turned 27 on Monday, May 10. John Mayer has known her for a number of years, and he did his part to join in on the celebration.

John posted a photo to his Instagram Story of Cazzie and a canine pal playing catch in front of a beautiful mountain setting. "Happy birthday @cazziedavid," the 43-year-old "Say" singer captioned the idyllic shot. "I care for you a great deal! Enjoy your special day."

Cazzie didn't publicly respond to the message but reposted it to her own Story. It was but one note among a deluge of friends' greetings and gifts she shared to her Story, including a card from The Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page.

The "Your Body Is a Wonderland" vocalist's message comes after he and Cazzie, who is Larry David's daughter and previously dated Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, were photographed enjoying sushi at Katsuya restaurant in Studio City, Calif. on Saturday, May 1.