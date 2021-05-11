Seth Rogen's "Bizarre" Meeting With Tom Cruise Included Him Peeing in a Snapple Bottle

Watch : Seth Rogen Tells Why Doing Press With Charlize Is Embarrassing

This is the end of Seth Rogen's dignity...

The Long Shot star opened up to Howard Stern about his "odd" encounter with Tom Cruise in the mid-2000s. As Seth told the host on Monday, May 10, Tom made a "tempting" pitch about Scientology and even acquired some "blackmail" material of Seth peeing into a Snapple bottle. And no, this article isn't a Mad Libs.

Seth, 39, elaborated on the entire "bizarre" story, after writing about the experience in his upcoming book of essays, Yearbook, out May 11.

It began nearly 15 years ago with an invitation to go over to Tom's house, along with comedy producer Judd Apatow, to talk about movies. As Seth put it, this was at the "peak" of Tom Cruise "mania," shortly after Tom and then-wife Katie Holmes welcomed daughter Suri in 2006.

But the meeting didn't start off very glamorous, to say the least.

"I was driving up to his house. I had to pee so bad," Seth recalled. "I was nervous to meet him anyway. I didn't want to meet him and be like, 'Hi, nice to meet you. Can I pee? Can I use your bathroom?'"