RHONJ's Dolores Catania Reveals If She Still Wants to Get Engaged to Boyfriend David Principe

Is Dolores Catania still dreaming of walking down the aisle?
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is opening up about her relationship with boyfriend David Principe ahead of tomorrow night's season 11 finale.
Bravo fans have watched the couple have their ups and downs after Dolores refused to move in with David because he wouldn't propose to her. Even Dolores' RHONJ co-stars were vocal about wanting her to move on since they haven't gotten engaged yet.
Despite not getting a ring, the duo's relationship is still going strong today.
"David and I don't fight, he defuses things. I don't chase after him for the attention as you've seen. David and I have a relationship that a lot of people aren't used to but I'm very happy with it," Dolores told E! News exclusively. "At this point in my life I think it's good for what I'm looking for. I just wish more people would understand that."
In terms of her co-stars opinions about David not being her soulmate, Dolores revealed, "They thought my relationship should have been in a different place. Well, it wasn't. It wasn't the way traditionally people think things should go and for me to move into the house that's the way I wanted it. But it didn't mean I didn't want a relationship if I didn't get a ring. I was angry about it for him because I thought, Geez, David. Now this relationship could be going a different way.' I didn't want to grow apart from him from moving on and doing other things and not moving in, but we didn't grow apart, we've actually grown closer by not getting engaged I think."
So does Dolores still want a big proposal from her doctor beau?
"It was never important for me, it was just a standard that I had to go to the next step of moving in with him," she explained. "But is it important to me? if it was so important to me and it didn't happen, I don't think I'd be able to stay with him. That's what people don't understand, you know? i'm not dependent on David for anything. I'm not a co-dependent person."
The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 11 finale airs tomorrow, May 12 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Binge Real Housewives any time on Peacock.
