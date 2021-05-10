Katy PerryJosh DuggarKardashiansE! showsPhotosVideos

Inside Brie Bella's Daughter Birdie's Sweet 4th Birthday Party

Birdie Danielson's 4th birthday couldn't have been sweeter.

On Monday, May 10, Brie Bella took to Instagram to share some pictures from her daughter's birthday bash. The Total Bellas youngster turned four years old on Sunday, May 9, which also happened to be Mother's Day.

Yet, it seemed Sunday was all about Birdie as Brie and husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) pulled out all the stops for their oldest child's party. And it's safe to say that the bash was perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Per Brie's photos, Birdie's party had everything from a candy station to a beautiful two-tier cake covered in macaroons. In addition to the sweet treats, the intimate party also a featured a special guest. We're, of course, talking about the (masked) Princess Anna impersonator.

This was a nice touch as Birdie and her pals watched Frozen as part of the birthday festivities.

Brie Bella & Birdie's Cutest Pics

"I love celebrating her," Brie captioned the photo series. "Birdie's 4th Birthday. Anna made a visit at our house and now we are on our way to her house."

 

Prior to the party, Brie also paid tribute to her now 4-year-old. On Sunday, the retired WWE superstar wrote, "Today is a special Mother's Day because I get to share it with my sweet Bird!!!! Can't believe she is now a 4 year old!!! Happy Birthday Birdie. Thank you for making motherhood the greatest thing ever!!"

Nikki Bella, who is Brie's twin, applauded the post as "so cute" and wished her niece a happy birthday.

For a closer look at Birdie's sweet birthday party, scroll through the images below!

Brie Bella/Instagram
Bryan & Birdie

Birdie takes a closer look at her cake while next to dad Bryan.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Make a Wish

Birdie blows out her candles in this snap from her 4th birthday in 2021.

Brie Bella/Instagram
It's Play Time

Birdie enjoys some play time with the guests at her birthday bash.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Hanging With Princess Anna

Birdie and her pals enjoy quality time with Frozen's Princess Anna.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Two Princesses

Birdie dons a tiara while spending time with Princess Anna.

Brie Bella/Instagram
A Magical Cake

A closer look at Birdie's sweet birthday cake.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Movie Candy

There are plenty of treats to enjoy at Birdie's birthday.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Sugary Sweet

Another photo of the sweet snacks offered.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Hungry Yet?

This photo is a sweet tooth's dream.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Silly Birdie

Brie's daughter makes a silly face with a friend while posing for a picture.

Brie Bella/Instagram
So Excited

Birdie looks so excited to be 4 in this birthday pic.

Catch up on past Total Bellas episodes here.

