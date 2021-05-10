Relive Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Whirlwind Romance Picture By Picture

Let's get loud: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are spending time together again!

That's right, 17 years after the superstar singer and the Oscar winner ended their engagement, Lopez and Affleck enjoyed a weeklong vacation together in Montana. According to an insider, the pair took off for Yellowstone Club on May 2 after appearing separately at the star-studded VAX LIVE concert in Los Angeles.

As fans may recall, Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 48, known fondly as "Bennifer" throughout their headline-making romance, announced their breakup in January 2004, months after calling off their Santa Barbara, Calif. wedding. Though they went their separate ways—Affleck went on to have three kids with Jennifer Garner, while Lopez shares twins with Marc Anthony—a second source tells E! News, "They have been in touch here and there throughout the years."

And after Lopez, who recently called it quits with Alex Rodriguez, returned home from filming her new movie in the Dominican Republic, "Ben reached out to her to see how she was doing and they had dinner together a few times within this last month," the insider explains, adding, "It's natural between them and the chemistry is unreal. They picked up where they last left off and are enjoying each other's company right now."