Crisis Averted: Grey's Anatomy Renewed for Season 18

We can all breathe easy again, Grey's Anatomy fans. The show is not ending with season 17.
ABC just announced that both Grey's and Station 19 will return next season, which is thrilling news for us all, especially after the uncertainty surrounding Grey's Anatomy's future.
Back in March, showrunner Krista Vernoff told The Hollywood Reporter that a season 18 was not yet guaranteed, and so she had both a season finale and a series finale planned for the end of season 17.
Ellen Pompeo, who essentially has the power to determine when the show will end, had to negotiate a new contract for season 18 since her current contract ends this year. She, along with fellow original cast members Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. all received salary increases and all is now well, and the show will be back—hopefully with a little less pandemic next season.
"The writers, directors, casts and crews of Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 worked so hard to bring these shows to life this past season," Vernoff said in a statement. "Keeping each other safe on set while paying tribute to the front-line heroes and first responders has been a challenge and a privilege. I've been truly blown away—particularly by our tireless crews—as they reinvented the TV-making wheel. Thank you to ABC and ABC Signature for the support and extraordinary partnership through this unprecedented season. We are so grateful for the opportunity to tell more stories."
One big hint that season 18 was on the way came when it was announced that Jesse Williams, who plays Jackson Avery, will be leaving the show after the season 17 finale. If the show were ending, he would haven't anything to leave.
In the most recent episode, Jackson decided to move to Boston to run the Catherine Fox Foundation, and he convinced his ex-wife April (Sarah Drew) to move with him and their three-year-old daughter, Harriet.
Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy air Thursdays beginning at 8 p.m. on ABC.