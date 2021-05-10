Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney Breaks Down in Tears After Being Criticized for Her Appearance

Most recently, Hailey Bieber opened up about her new social media rule in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. She told the magazine, "I had to start doing this thing where I don't go on Instagram Monday through Friday. If something needs to be posted, I have somebody who I work with who runs it for me. I had to remove myself."



"When it comes to social media, I've definitely gone through so much comparison," she shared. "Comparing myself to other people, getting compared to other people, feeling like I need to have this type of body in order to feel good about myself. It can be such a dark hole that you go down, and it happens so quickly and easily. With social media, you click on one thing, and you see another, and then you're in this weird rabbit hole, and you're putting yourself down."