Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Enjoy Weeklong Vacation 17 Years After Their Split

This is not a drill: Seventeen years after calling off their engagement, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are going from friendly exes to...something more, multiple sources confirm to E! News.

After the stars appeared separately at the VAX LIVE concert in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 2, they jetted off together to the Yellowstone Club in Montana, where they vacationed together for about a week, a source tells E! News. "They were alone," says the source. "Just the two of them."

The news comes about a month after Jennifer and Alex Rodriguez confirmed they split after four years together. Days later, she and A-Rod reunited briefly in L.A. in late April and a source told E! News that he wanted to "work things out" with her. However, Ben was then spotted at her home in the city. At the time, another source said they were "just friends."

But the pair soon realized their chemistry cannot be denied.