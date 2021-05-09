Kim Kardashian Shares New Photos of Son Psalm on His 2nd Birthday

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Life Since Filing For Divorce

Kim Kardashian had more than one thing to celebrate this Mother's Day.

The mogul, 40, took to Instagram on May 9 to share a sweet message about her son Psalm West's 2nd birthday. She shared an adorable photo of her little one staring at the camera.

"My Taurus baby Psalm," Kim, who shares four children with her newly estranged husband Kanye West, captioned the post. "He turns 2 today on Mother's Day. Such a special day to share together. He's my child that looks most Armenian to me like my grandpa and reminds me so much of my dad. He is the sweetest baby ever!!! I can't even describe his smile and sweetness that everyone just feels when they are with him. Psalm- you have brought such calmness and evenness into all of our lives! All of your cousins and siblings love you so much!"

She concluded the adoring message, "You really are the joy of our crew! Mommy loves you SOOOOOO much!!!