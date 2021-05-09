Ryan Reynolds Shares NSFW Detail in Mother's Day Tribute to Blake Lively

Watch : Blake Lively Reveals She Felt "Insecure" After Baby No. 3

Ryan Reynolds shared a sweet Mother's Day tribute to his wife Blake Lively...with a hilarious spin, of course.

The Deadpool star, who shares three daughters with the Age of Adaline actress, took to Instagram to post a sweet selfie of himself and Blake.

He captioned the post, "It can't be said enough… you're the heart and soul of every moment this family shares. I'm grateful for the light and for the kindness you smuggle into each and every second of our lives. I see you in the eyes of our children… Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability. The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism."

That's when things got, err, a little weird.

"Never could I have predicted anonymous airport bathroom sex would lead to this," he continued. "Or how you'd hire Dog The Bounty Hunter to find me. Either way, I'm lucky to reflect a little of the sunlight you shine on all of us. Happy Mother's Day, my love."