Ryan Reynolds Shares NSFW Detail in Mother's Day Tribute to Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds shared a sweet Mother's Day tribute to his wife Blake Lively...with a hilarious spin, of course.
The Deadpool star, who shares three daughters with the Age of Adaline actress, took to Instagram to post a sweet selfie of himself and Blake.
He captioned the post, "It can't be said enough… you're the heart and soul of every moment this family shares. I'm grateful for the light and for the kindness you smuggle into each and every second of our lives. I see you in the eyes of our children… Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability. The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism."
That's when things got, err, a little weird.
"Never could I have predicted anonymous airport bathroom sex would lead to this," he continued. "Or how you'd hire Dog The Bounty Hunter to find me. Either way, I'm lucky to reflect a little of the sunlight you shine on all of us. Happy Mother's Day, my love."
As fans know, it wasn't exactly anonymous bathroom sex that led to the birth of any of the pair's daughters, James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 19 months. The couple first met while filming their 2011 superhero flick The Green Lantern, however, both were in relationships at the time. Ryan was married to Scarlett Johansson, while Blake was dating her Gossip Girl co-star Penn Badgley.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ryan explained that he and Blake, who were just "buddies" at the time, first noticed sparks between them while on a double date with different partners.
"About a year after Green Lantern had come and gone, all that stuff, and we were both single, we went on double date," he recalled. "She was on a date with another guy, and I was on a date with another girl. And that was the most awkward date for their respective parties because we were just, like, fireworks coming across [the table]."
Ryan and Blake recently celebrated another special milestone together: Their first date night out in a while. Earlier this month, the couple attended a Yankees game, which they documented on social media with cute selfies.
"Mom&Dad Girl Summer," Blake captioned a photo of their night out.