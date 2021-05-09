Tom Brady Celebrates Wife Gisele Bündchen and Ex Bridget Moynahan on Mother's Day

Watch : 10 of Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen's Hottest Red Carpet Looks

Football star Tom Brady sent love to all the special moms in his life, including his wife Gisele Bündchen and former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Tom, who shares his 13-year-old son John with the Blue Bloods actress and his children Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8, with the former Victoria's Secret model, took to Instagram on Sunday, May 9 to post a series of Mother's Day tributes. His posts on his Instagram Story included a pic of himself with Gisele, John and his ex-girlfriend Bridget.

"Happy Mother's Day @bridgetmoynahan," he captioned the photo.

On his Instagram grid, the avocado enthusiast shared a photo of himself and Gisele with his three kids.

"Happy Mother's Day @gisele," he wrote. "You love us and support us like no other. Have a special day!"

Tom, Bridget and Gisele have a bit of a complicated history as members of this blended family. Two months after Tom and Gisele began their romance after being set up on a blind date, the NFL player learned that Bridget, his ex-girlfriend, was pregnant with John.