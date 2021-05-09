Gigi Hadid's First Mother's Day Tribute to Baby Khai Will Make Your Heart Melt

Watch : Gigi Hadid Celebrates Her First Birthday As A Mom With 'Lots of PDA

Gigi Hadid's first Mother's Day is off to a sweet start!

On Sunday, May 9, the supermodel shared a heartwarming Instagram post about her baby girl, Khai, whom she shares with longtime partner, Zayn Malik. The couple welcomed their first child together in September 2020.

"The rumors are true: my best friend, purpose, muse, greatest pride & joy," the 26-year-old star began her caption. "I feel so lucky and inspired bein your mama, my Khai !! An old soul full of sunshine, you light up everyone's days! Thank you thank you thank you."

To celebrate the holiday, Gigi posted three photos of herself with her little one. In one image, the mother-daughter duo appeared to wear matching outfits, with the California native donning a beige sweater, while her daughter wore a onesie in the same hue. Another snapshot adorably captured the new mom catching some zzz's with Khai, as they cuddled together in bed.