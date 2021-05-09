Torrey Devitto Confirms She's Dating Chicago Cubs Manager David Ross With Sweet Post

Watch : Necessary Realness: Celebrity Couples We Love

A grand slam romance!

On Saturday, May 8, Chicago Med star Torrey Devitto took to Instagram to share that she's head over heels for Chicago Cubs manager David Ross.

"Love him madly," the 36-year-old actress captioned her post, alongside a black-and-white photo of her kissing the World Series champ on his cheek.

Last week, the Pretty Little Liars alum posted a collage of images that captured her time in Cincinnati. In one portrait, she revealed that she attended the Cubs game and captured a candid shot of the MLB manager, which she drew a heart around.

While the 44-year-old athlete has yet to put his relationship on display, Torrey's reps confirm to E! News that they are dating. However, it's unknown how long the two have been seeing each other.

In February, multiple outlets, including The Chicago Sun-Times, reported that David's divorce from his wife of 15 years, Hyla Ross, was finalized. The former couple were high school sweethearts and tied the knot in 2005. They share three kids, Cole, Landri and Harper.