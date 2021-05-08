Barack and Michelle Obama Mourn the Loss of Their Beloved Family Dog Bo

The Obama family is expressing their heartache after their beloved dog, Bo, passed away.
Both Barack Obama and Michelle Obama shared the tragic news on their respective social media accounts on Saturday, May 8.
"Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion," the former President began his Instagram caption, alongside several images of himself and his pup. "For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives—happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between."
The 57-year-old politician continued, "He tolerated all the fuss that came with being in the White House, had a big bark but no bite, loved to jump in the pool in the summer, was unflappable with children, lived for scraps around the dinner table, and had great hair. He was exactly what we needed and more than we ever expected. We will miss him dearly."
Michelle echoed the same sentiments as her husband. She also reflected on how much of a positive impact Bo had on their two daughters, Malia Obama, 22, and Sasha Obama, 19, as well as her and Barack's relationship.
"This afternoon was a difficult one for our family," she shared on Instagram. "We said goodbye to our best friend—our dog, Bo—after a battle with cancer."
"On the campaign trail in 2008, we promised our daughters that we would get a puppy after the election," she recalled. "At the time, Bo was supposed to be a companion for the girls. We had no idea how much he would mean to all of us."
"For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, comforting presence in our lives," she explained, noting, "He was there when the girls came home from school, greeting them with a wag. He was there when Barack and I needed a break, sauntering into one of our offices like he owned the place, a ball clamped firmly in his teeth. He was there when we flew on Air Force One, when tens of thousands flocked to the South Lawn for the Easter Egg Roll, and when the Pope came to visit. And when our lives slowed down, he was there, too—helping us see the girls off to college and adjust to life as empty nesters."
The Becoming author opened up about how the coronavirus pandemic allowed everyone to spend even more time with their furry family member.
"This past year, with everyone back home during the pandemic, no one was happier than Bo. All his people were under one roof again—just like the day we got him," she shared. "I will always be grateful that Bo and the girls got to spend so much time together at the end."
She added, "As a family, we will miss Bo dearly. But we are thankful that he lived such a joyful life full of snuggles, games of fetch, and evenings spent lying on the couch."
The former First Lady closed with a heartwarming message, writing, "Please hug the furry members of your family a little closer tonight—and give them a belly rub from us."
Shortly after Barack's first presidential inauguration in 2009, the Obamas welcomed Bo into their family and the White House. Per the Presidential Pet Museum, the fluffy pup was a gift to the couple's daughters from Senator Ted Kennedy.
The family added another dog to their family, Sunny, in 2013.