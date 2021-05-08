Jill Duggar Wears Chic Red Dress to Husband Derick Dillard's Graduation

Watch : Why Jill Duggar Distanced Herself From Her Family

Jill Duggar isn't letting her family's recent legal troubles stop her from celebrating her husband Derick Dillard's big day.

On Saturday, May 8, the 19 Kids and Counting alum—who stepped away from the rest of the Duggar family and their conservative rules in 2017—took to her Instagram Story to share pics from her husband's University of Arkansas law school graduation.

"Getting ready for graduation!" Jill captioned a snapshot of herself sporting a mid-length red dress. "So proud of my man." Derick, who stood behind his wife in a suit, gave a thumbs up to the camera.

Derick, an accountant, who holds a degree from Ohio State University, shared how excited he was to reach this milestone on Twitter, writing on May 7, "It's hard to believe that exactly 10 years ago today I graduated from OSU's School of Accounting, and tomorrow I will graduate from the UA School of Law. #cowboys #accounting #2011 #razorbacks #law #2021."