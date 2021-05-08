Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young and More Selling Sunset Stars Reunite to Film New Season

Watch : Exclusive: "Selling Sunset" Stars Announce Seasons 4 & 5

Hollywood's hottest real estate agents are back together again!

On Friday, May 7, Selling Sunset's beloved cast members reunited to film the upcoming fourth season of the hit Netflix series. Those ready for their close-up? Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young, Mary Fitzgerald, Maya Vander, Amanza Smith, Christine Quinn and twin brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim.

Many of the Netflix stars expressed their excitement over their reunion.

"Me & my GIRLS, back like we never left," Heather shared on Instagram. "It's been so long since we've all been able to be in the office together but we're back and SO happy to be reunited!!!"

"I may have missed the colorful memo today, but everyone's outfits were on point," she continued, before asking her followers, "Does anyone here watch Selling Sunset for the fashion? Or what's your favorite part of the show: the fashion, the real estate, the drama or the cast?? or is it just all of the above!?"