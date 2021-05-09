Patrick SchwarzeneggerJosh DuggarKardashiansE! showsPhotosVideos

May 2021 Celeb Book Club Picks From Reese Witherspoon, Camilla Parker-Bowles, Carl Radke & More

You'll enjoy these recommendations from your favorite celebrity book worms.

By Marenah Dobin 09 May, 2021 11:00 AMTags
Reese WitherspoonOprah WinfreyHalle BerryGwyneth PaltrowLife/StyleEmma RobertsBravoBooksRoyalsShoppingJenna Bush HagerShop With E!Shop BooksCelebrity Shopping
E-comm: May 2021 Celeb Book Club Picks

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Summer is approaching, which means it's time to find an enjoyable book to read on the beach. With so many books to choose from, take the guess work out of researching your next read and just take a recommendation from your favorite celebs instead. This month, we are reading picks from Reese Witherspoon, Camilla Parker-BowlesOprah Winfrey, Summer House star Carl RadkeSarah Jessica ParkerEmma Roberts, Halle BerryJenna Bush Hager, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

read
Sink Your Teeth Into These 45 Juicy Celebrity Tell-Alls

The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave

"Holy Moly!... you will NOT be able to put this book down! If you're looking for the ultimate page turner, I highly recommend The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave," Reese Witherspoon shared.

The actress said, "This story centers around Hannah, who is settling into her new role as a wife & stepmother when her husband suddenly disappears leaving her with an ominous note and a request to protect his daughter. There's so much to love about this thrilling, roller coaster of a novel: mysterious identities, unreliable friendships, dubious loyalties and terrifying chase sequences through the streets of Austin, Texas."

$26
Amazon
Free Trial
@ Audible

Lila by Marilynne Robinson

"Lila just might be Oprah's favorite of all the Gilead novels. It's filled with moments of philosophical beauty familiar to any reader of Marilynne Robinson," per Oprah's Book Club. It asks, "How do you feel joy and sorrow reflect on each other in these novels, and in your own life?"

$17
$14
Amazon
Free Trial
@ Audible

Trending Stories

1

Lisa Kudrow Shares Rare Photos of Son Julian to Celebrate His Birthday

2

Kurt Cobain File Released by FBI 27 Years After His Death

3

Jill Duggar Wears Chic Red Dress to Derick Dillard's Graduation

Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead

Sarah Jessica Parker is "a fan of" Maggie Shipstead's previous novels, posting, "I'm thrilled to have her newest title in my hands and so delighted to be reunited this author!"

Jenna Bush Hager recommended the same book for May 2021, teasing, "At 14 years old, Marian drops out of school to follow her passion for aviation. A century later, Hadley is an actress caught in the culture of Hollywood. When Hadley is cast to play Marian in a film about the pilot's disappearance, the two women's fates collide. A fierce novel filled with ambition, Maggie's writing is epic in this story that breaks the mold of traditional gender stereotypes."

$29
$18
Amazon

Younger Skin Starts in the Gut by Nigma Talib

Halle Berry shared, "For anyone who wonders if what we eat shows on our face, i've got the book for you. Younger Skin Starts in the Gut by [Nigma Talib] lays out a four-week plan that will change the way you think and feel about food and you will discover how it affects your body… Especially your face! If you want an interesting and informative read, give it a go."

$16
Amazon
Free Trial
@ Audible

Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb

Carl Radke said, "May's book is Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb. This book is a funny, thought-provoker that dives deep into one of our favorite topics: therapy and mental health. In other words, keep a pen in your hand when you read this one… because you WILL be underlining sentences left and right."

$28
$17
Amazon
Free Trial
@ Audible

The Book of Dust: The Secret Commonwealth (Book of Dust, Volume 2) by Philip Pullman

Camilla Parker-Bowles' book club posted, "The Duchess's first recommendation of Season Two is The Secret Commonwealth: the second of Philip Pullman's novels from his The Book of Dust series. The first in the series, La Belle Sauvage, (2017) is a prequel to Northern Lights and we can't wait to dive back in to Lyra's world." This is one of four books she recommended in honor of the late Prince Philip.

$15
$13
Amazon
Free Trial
@ Audible

Girl by Edna O'Brien

Per, Camilla Parker-Bowles' book club Instagram, "Her Royal Highness's second recommendation for Season Two is Edna O'Brien's Girl: the story of a girl who is kidnapped by terrorists in Nigerian. Readers may wish to be aware that this book includes scenes of sexual violence."

$26
$12
Amazon
Free Trial
@ Audible

The Red Notebook by Antoine Laurain

Camilla's third recommendation is The Red Notebook, which is a about someone who finds an abandoned handbag in Paris. There's nothing in it except for a red notebook with personal thoughts. After reading it, he wants to meet the person who wrote it.

$16
$13
Amazon
Free Trial
@ Audible

A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles

Camilla's fourth book of choice is A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles, which is "a story about a man who is ordered to spend the rest of his life inside a luxury hotel."

$18
$9
Amazon
Free Trial
@ Audible

Open Water by Caleb Azumah Nelson

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop chose Open Water by Caleb Azumah Nelson for its May 2021 book, which "explores the depths of romantic love through a relationship between two best friends and young Black artists who meet in a London pub." The book club teases, "You will fall for them quickly."

$16
$14
Amazon
Free Trial
@ Audible

And Now I Spill the Family Secrets: An Illustrated Memoir by Margaret Kimball

Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss' Belletrist book club selected And Now I Spill the Family Secrets for its May 2021 read, which is "both a coming-of-age story about family dysfunction and a reflection on mental health." They promise that the book is "funny, poignant, and deeply inspiring in its portrayal of what drives a family apart and what keeps them together."

$19
$15
Amazon
Free Trial
@ Audible

If you're looking for more enjoyable reads, check out these children's books written by celebrities.

Trending Stories

1

Lisa Kudrow Shares Rare Photos of Son Julian to Celebrate His Birthday

2

Kurt Cobain File Released by FBI 27 Years After His Death

3

Jill Duggar Wears Chic Red Dress to Derick Dillard's Graduation

4

Celebrity Mothers Who Welcomed Rainbow Babies After Pregnancy Loss

5

Lily James and More Stars Who Look Like the Real People They Played