Forget What You Thought: Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris Are Redefining the Soccer Mom Stereotype

You're probably picturing it now: A suburban mom shuttling a whole pack of kids around in her minivan, reminding Molly to please eat a snack before practice and, Timmy, you can't forget your shin guards again.

Ah, the soccer mom. It's a trope we all know and love. It just doesn't define these soccer moms.

Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris—FIFA World Cup champs and current Orlando Pride superstars—announced in February that they had welcomed daughter Sloane Phillips into their world through adoption. It was a moment they always planned for, but they hadn't expected to score their wildest dream quite so soon.

After friends advised that the process could take years, Ali and Ashlyn—partnering with Hertz to celebrate their first Mother's Day—decided to get the ball rolling in 2020. "COVID hit and we were without sports and without a lot of things," Ashlyn tells E! News in a joint interview with her wife. "We were like, ‘Let's just start now. We have nothing to do. Let's get the paperwork in.'" After all, as Ali puts it, "By this time in three years, we might be retired!"