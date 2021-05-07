Olivia Rodrigo Slams "BS" Criticism Over Her and Taylor Swift's Songwriting Styles

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo: 5 Things to Know About the Singer

Olivia Rodrigo has a hilarious response for anyone who tells her she spends too much time writing love songs.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star skyrocketed to music fame with her tear-inducing, you-can't-stop-singing-it hit single "drivers license" earlier this year, and followed it up with the deliciously petty breakup track "déjà vu." Rumor has it that both songs are about her relationship with her alleged ex-boyfriend and current co-star Joshua Bassett. However, Olivia has yet to reveal the inspiration behind the music.

One thing she will say, though, is how she's over people criticizing her for writing love-related songs, much like they tend to do with her songwriting idol Taylor Swift. In a new interview with The Guardian, the singer took a swipe at the "sexist" and "BS" criticism, saying, "I'm a teenage girl, I write about stuff that I feel really intensely. And I feel heartbreak and longing really intensely."

She continued, "I think that's authentic and natural. I don't really understand what people want me to write about; do you want me to write a song about income taxes? How am I going to write an emotional song about that?"