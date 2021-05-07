Jessica Alba’s Epic Detox Fail Is Hilariously Relatable

Jessica Alba is being honest about more than just her successful company.
During an appearance on the May 6 episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the Good Luck Chuck star recalled a recent "vegan hiking getaway" that didn't go quite as planned.
"It was a vegan hiking, detox situation and I didn't realize, so in my mind, I'm like, ‘I'm going there to do the healthy thing," the actress shared. "But, actually, you're supposed to eliminate all the things before you get there."
The Honest Company founder mentioned that it wasn't until she already showed up for the adventure that she was told that the real work takes place for weeks in advance. As she explained, "So they're like, ‘for a month, you should stop drinking alcohol.'"
Well, that sounds a little awkward—considering the 40-year-old mogul joked that she enjoyed a margarita—or maybe even several—the night before heading to the hiking destination. And although she was also told that meat should've been eliminated a week or two before the trip, she shared that she may have had tacos for breakfast with all the toppings you can imagine right before.
Um—who can blame her?
And not only was her diet maybe not quite up to par for the experience, but she also recalled the comical story of a group of senior citizens striding their way past her path up a mountain.
"We were on this hike and on our first day, we're halfway up, and we're like, ‘We don't know if we're gonna do this anymore,'" she told host Jimmy Fallon. "And then a pack of solid, solid senior citizens—like 80 to 90-year-old, they just loop [like boom] right past us. And then they came and they lapped us."
The mom of three concluded that the experience was just not for her. "It was one of those moments where you're like, 'I might be failing at this,'" she declared. "Whatever this is, this is not my thing."
Safe to say that the tacos and margaritas are here to stay.
