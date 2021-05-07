10 Things Candace Cameron Bure Can't Live Without

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Candace Cameron Bure is presenting us with a full house of goodies.

The actress, who recently launched a new fashion collection with QVC, appreciates both the stunning styles and the accessibility of her line.

"They are soft, cozy and comfortable, easy to wear, bright and feminine," the best-selling author exclusively shared with E! News. "So many pieces mix and match well together, meaning you don't have to think a lot about putting an outfit together! Bonus!"

What's more? Candice's line is size-inclusive ranging from XXS-5X and carries petites!

With Mother's Day right around the corner, the proud mom shared 10 items she can't live without. Keep scrolling to see her picks and catch the designer and Candace Cameron Bure—Fashion airing May 7 at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST on QVC.