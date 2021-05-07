Grey's Anatomy Reunites April and Jackson as They Make a Huge Decision in His Next-to-Last Episode

Watch : "Grey's Anatomy": Sarah Drew Teases Dr. April Kepner's Return

April Kepner (Sarah Drew) made her long-awaited return to Grey's Anatomy as she and Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) reunited, and let's just say that the bombshells kept coming.

The ABC medical drama's Thursday, May 6 episode was all about Jackson, as he visited his estranged father, Robert (Eric Roberts), at the diner. The pair bonded while making sandwiches, and Robert revealed he had bought gifts for Jackson's daughter, Harriet, but never sent them. He then did his best to convince his son that even though they share the same last name, Jackson doesn't always run away from things the way Robert has.

These scenes were intercut with ones of Jackson surprising April shortly after seeing his old man by popping in on her and Harriet. Jackson announced he wants them to move to Boston with him so he can follow in the footsteps of mom Catherine (Debbie Allen) by leading the foundation in its fight for racial equity.