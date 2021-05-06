Faith Hill Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Daughter Gracie With "Tears Rolling Down My Face"

We love the way Faith Hill loves her daughter.



The country superstar took to Instagram on May 5 to wish daughter Gracie McGraw the happiest of birthdays with the sweetest of captions.



The singer penned an emotional shoutout, writing, "This incredible young woman turns 24 years old today."



"I cannot write this post without tears rolling down my face," she continued. "We are so proud of you for being who you are, unapologetically. I wish I had that wisdom at 24 years old. You have taught me so much in the last few years that has forced me to reflect on how it must be growing up in today's world with crazy parents like us."



As fans of the Hollywood couple may know, Gracie's "crazy parents" are none than other than of course, Faith Hill and husband Tim McGraw.



"We cannot wait to see what you do," she went to say. "It is going to be insane. The most important thing…is that you will always be YOU!!!! And that is something full grown adults have a hard time achieving."