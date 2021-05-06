Shay Mitchell's Mother's Day Gift Guide Will Make Mom Feel Extra Loved

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Between being a total boss babe, creating quality TikTok videos and raising her adorable daughter Atlas, Shay Mitchell is one busy mama! And like all of us, the You actress is gearing up for Mother's Day.

"In my family, every day is Mother's Day, but I do appreciate a day dedicated to being pampered and feeling extra loved by my little one," Shay revealed to E!. "Any excuse to take a break and revel in family time is well-received."

And if you're struggling to find the perfect gift for mom, Shay has some great advice and even better gift ideas that will make your mom feel seen and appreciated.

"Keep it simple! I am (admittedly) not the best gift giver on the planet so my gifts tend to be more practical and down to earth…and that's totally fine," the star explained. "I mean, sure grand gestures and gifts are nice, but I think the best gift any mom can receive is the love and appreciation of those she cares about most. I actually teamed up with Pampers ahead of Mother's Day for their #MillionActsofLove campaign which aims to uplift and support moms through simple acts of kindness."

For Shay's Mother's Day gift guide, scroll below!