Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell's Nail Salon Date Turns Into a Must-See "Couples" Photo

Watch : Matt James "Focusing" on Relationship With Rachael Kirkconnell

Who needs helicopters, champagne or roses when spas exist?

As Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell continue to give their relationship a second chance, the couple decided to get some R&R at a New York City nail salon.

In a photo captured by close friend Wilton Speight, the pair was seen enjoying a little pedicure at Glosslab in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood on May 5. Rachael kept things casual in a white sweatshirt and black leggings while Matt sported an ABC Food Tours hat, jacket and shorts.

"Couples that @GlossLab together…" Wilton wrote on his photo as the Bachelor Nation duo posed for a shot while wearing facial coverings.

It's another sign that these two are nailing the second try at their romance after millions of viewers watched Matt deliver his final rose to Rachael during The Bachelor finale in March.

The pair didn't follow the traditional Bachelor path by getting engaged in the final episode, though, and fans quickly learned that Matt called off the relationship after racially insensitive photos of Rachael resurfaced online. She would apologize for her past actions.