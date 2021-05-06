Mark Wahlberg Honors Late Mom Alma on What Would Have Been Her 79th Birthday

Watch : Mark Wahlberg Gained 20 Pounds in 3 Weeks for Movie Role

Just a few weeks after his mom Alma Wahlberg passed away, Mark Wahlberg honored her on what would have been her 79th birthday.



On Thursday, May 6, the Wahlburgers star shared a sweet photo of himself alongside his late mom on Instagram with the caption, "Happy birthday mommy."



Fellow stars and fans flooded the comment section with love and support. Actor Iko Uwais posted a collection of heart, prayer hands and uplifting hands emojis. Actress Octavia Spencer chimed in with a heart and a sad-face emoji.



One fan commented, "Thank you for sharing your mom with us. She brought joy to our lives just as you and your brothers brought joy to hers."



Mark, along with his sibling Donnie Wahlberg, announced their mother's passing on April 18. The family matriarch passed away at the age of 78 after a battle with dementia.