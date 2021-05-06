YouTuber Nikki Phillippi Faces Criticism After Putting Family Dog Down Over Aggressive Behavior

Reaction to the couple's announcement, however, was far from entirely sympathetic. Instead, many questioned their decision and pointed to alternatives. "Woah... what about adoption? At the LEAST," one comment read. "Not a judgmental person here but wow, this saddens my heart and truly rubs me the wrong way."

Another fired back, "I'm sorry you thought killing your dog was the best and only option."

"Surely, With over 400 k followers could you not have shared the story prior to him being put down?" a follower asked. "And guaranteed a network of people would have rallied together to save him. So very TRAGIC."

"Your dog didn't fail you, you failed your dog," another person chastised. "To end a dog's life in this manner is deeply disturbing."

The situation spurred this fan to end her support of the pair. "I can not stand behind this. Explaining the situation or not. I'm just one person but this is where I draw the line. I will no longer be following you," they wrote, "and I'm sorry you thought this was your only opinion but it was not."

Dina Manzo, former Real Housewives of New Jersey star, also weighed in with a comment on Dan's Instagram tribute to the pet. "You guys better NEVER get another animal ever ever again," she wrote. "So sad you couldn't use your following to rehome this beautiful dog."