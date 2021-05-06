Amy Adams Lands in Ireland to Film Disenchanted: Here’s All We Know About Enchanted Sequel

Alexa, play "Happy Working Song"—because Amy Adams is getting back to work!
The six-time Oscar nominee has officially touched down in Ireland, where she's about to begin filming the Enchanted sequel at long last.
Thirteen years after the original fairytale musical hit theaters, the highly-anticipated sequel was announced during the Disney Investor Day conference in December 2020. Adams is returning as the leading lady, Giselle, in Disenchanted, which will drop directly on the Disney+ streaming platform.
An Enchanted sequel has been teased for years, as far back as a decade ago. Rumors resurfaced in 2016, when Adams told E! News, "I think it's a good time in our world for Disenchanted... I think a little singing and dancing, a little laughing at ourselves is good."
Reports again spread in March 2020 that the film was on the horizon, and now it's finally time for the "Ever Ever After" fans were promised.
Adams gave an update on Wednesday, May 5, revealing she was already on location in Europe. She shared in an Instagram video, "I am in Ireland, where I'm getting ready to start filming on the sequel to Enchanted, which I am very excited about." Behind her, fans got a glimpse of a humble kitchen and dining room table with flowers, though it's unclear whether it was her on-site accommodations or a filming location.
Naturally, her charming co-star Patrick Dempsey (aka the pessimistic Robert Philip) liked her Insta post.
As filming begins, here's everything we know about Disenchanted so far.
Who will star in the movie?
In addition to Adams in the cheery leading role, Dempsey confirmed he will return as his New York divorce attorney character.
"I just got this script for the second movie," he told Good Morning America in January 2021. "I'm starting to go through and get notes together." The Grey's Anatomy alum called Adams "amazing," saying that the first movie "was a fun project to be a part of."
He also hinted at what we now know to be true: "There's talk that we'll start shooting that in the spring."
Idina Menzel and James Marsden will reprise their roles as Nancy and Prince Edward as well.
A new face in cast will be Maya Rudolph, who is stepping into a mysterious villainous role. As she dished to Variety on May 5, she is thrilled to be playing a "dramatic" character and said their table read had "school play" vibes.
"If this had been 15 years ago and someone asked if I wanted to be the bad guy, I might've been like, ‘geez, I don't know,'" Rudolph explained. "But I've come to learn in my many years that the most fun thing to get to do is when you get to play The Most."
She said she was grateful to be asked to come on board. "It's nice to be in a place work-wise where I feel like a lot of what I've done can speak for itself," the Bridesmaids actress added. "So I don't have to explain who I am or what I do."
Furthermore, the creative team is bringing in comedy veterans Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) and Jayma Mays (Glee) as characters Rosaleen and Ruby, per IMDb.
However, the site doesn't list Evil Stepmother Susan Sarandon or Narrator Julie Andrews in the sequel, but more casting announcements could be coming.
Who is behind the scenes?
Fans of the musical score will certainly be enchanted to know that original composer, Alan Menken, is coming back for Disenchanted. The eight-time Oscar winner also wrote music for Tangled, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast and more classic Disney films. That's how you know... it's gonna be a smash!
And though the original movie was directed by Tarzan's Kevin Lima, director Adam Shankman will helm the sequel. He's behind several classics from our childhoods, including The Wedding Planner, A Walk to Remember, The Pacifier, Cheaper by the Dozen 2, Hairspray, Bedtime Stories and What Men Want.
Producers Barry Sonnenfeld (Men in Black), Barry Josephson (Bones) and Sunil Perkash (Premonition) will again produce the second film, according to IMDb.
What happens in the plot?
Details are under wraps, but when rumors started to spread five years ago, the script was reportedly written to take place 10 years after the first film.
Where is it being filmed?
Adams already spilled that the cast is shooting, at least, part of the movie in Ireland. More specifically, IMDb lists the filming locations as Dublin, Greystones and Enniskerry in Ireland, as well as New York City. This appears to be one way the follow-up differs from the original, which was filmed primarily in NYC.
When will Disenchanted come out?
The release date has not yet been announced, but it will be released on Disney+.