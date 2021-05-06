Lori Harvey Reveals the Secret Behind Michael B. Jordan’s Glowing Skin

In 2021, it's not a real relationship if she doesn't share her skincare secrets with her boo.
That's certainly true for Michael B. Jordan, who apparently owes his entire skincare creed to his new girlfriend. Since they began dating, the lucky lady herself, Lori Harvey, has made her mark on the Black Panther star in ways more than one, according to her Vogue Beauty Secrets video.
Lori, who went Instagram official with MBJ in January, shared in her beauty vlog that she is responsible for Michael's flawless skin. In fact, she's developing her own skincare line that's coming out "very soon," because, as she put it, "Skincare is definitely one of the highest forms of self-care."
On screen, she used testers of her own cleanser, daytime serum, moisturizer and eye cream. Lori, 24, explained, "I tested all my products, of course, on myself, but I also tested them on my boyfriend. He has become my live test model, so now he's very into his skincare routine as well."
She went on to reveal how her formulas have paid off bigtime for the Just Mercy actor, spilling that he put them to the test on the big screen. "He tells me all the time that when he's on set, the makeup artists compliment his skin now, so..." Lori smirked, adding, "You know."
Though she didn't say which films will feature her new skincare goods, Michael's upcoming projects include the Marvel show What If...?, the Denzel Washington-directed A Journal for Jordan and the films Methuselah, Creed III and Wrong Answer.
The actor seemed to confirm his obsession over on Instagram, as he commented a drooling emoji when she posted behind-the-scenes pics of her Vogue shoot.
A month after going public, Lori wished her boyfriend a happy 34th birthday in February. At the time, she wrote, "Happyyy Birthdayyy Nugget. I love you baby...hope today has been at least half as special as you are."
Steve Harvey's daughter also revealed some of their most intimate nicknames, calling him a "big baby" and her "sweet, stubborn, crazy ass Aquarius" on her Instagram Story. (Michael, in return, calls her "Turtle"—if you want more evidence that they're relationship goals).
Last fall, MBJ shared why he's struggled in the dating department in the past, telling People that an actor's lifestyle is "not conducive to a relationship." He said he's after "somebody that's nurturing," adding, "I've got a list. That's probably why my ass is still single." Not anymore!
He has even her father's stamp of approval. Steve recently remarked, "He is a nice guy," and later noted, "This kid—I like him."
It seems the Family Feud host has at least one thing in common with Michael. In her new video, Lori admitted Steve is also among the clientele of her unreleased skincare line.
"[I've] pretty much gotten all of the men in my life on a skincare regimen, my dad included, because he did nothing," she shared. "So I was like, 'Okay, I'll help you out here.' So I gave him all my products and he's obsessed. And if you were wondering why his skin looks so good lately, it's because of me."