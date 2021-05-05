Jinger Duggar Recounts “Living in a Nightmare” During Josh Duggar’s Molestation Scandal

Watch : Josh Duggar Pleads Not Guilty to Child Pornography Charges

Jinger Duggar Vuolo is revealing what went down in the Duggar family six years ago, when an expunged police report accused her brother Josh Duggar of molesting five underage girls as a teen. Jinger, now 27, reflected on how her life became a "bad dream" as their family's scandal made national headlines.

She and husband Jeremy Vuolo are telling all in their new book The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God, which was published on Tuesday, May 4. Just days prior, Josh pled not guilty in federal court after being charged with child pornography crimes that allegedly occurred in 2019.

While not naming Josh directly, the former 19 Kids and Counting star wrote in her new book, "One of my siblings had made some sinful choices, but it had all been years ago. It had been awful, but we had dealt with it as a family."

In 2015, an unearthed police report from 2006 revealed that Josh allegedly molested five girls, but he was never charged with any crimes. During an interview with Fox's Megyn Kelly, his parents said four of the girls were his sisters, and Jessa and Jill Duggar came forward as two of the victims. Josh said in a statement, "I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry."

In The Hope We Hold, Jinger gave an inside look at what happened after the allegations against Josh came to light in 2015.

"Earlier that day, Dad had gathered my siblings and me to tell us that the worst trial in our family history, a trial we had long since dealt with and made our peace with, was now public knowledge," she wrote. "Intimate details about our lives were splashed across a magazine page and all over the Internet for anyone and everyone to read. I felt shell-shocked, as if a bomb had exploded."