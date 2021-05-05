12 Eggs, 8 Meals and 7,000 Calories: Here's Exactly How Mark Wahlberg Gained 20 Pounds in 3 Weeks

Watch : Mark Wahlberg Gained 20 Pounds in 3 Weeks for Movie Role

Mark Wahlberg's latest diet is not for the faint of heart.

In just three weeks, the 49-year-old actor has gained 20 pounds and he intends to gain a few more for his role in the upcoming movie Stu. He's enlisted the help of personal chef, Lawrence Duran, who spoke to E! News exclusively about the extreme measures Mark is taking to bulk up.

According to Lawrence, who has partnered with Spiceology, Mark's mission to gain around 30 pounds started three weeks ago, and since then he's consumed about 7,000 calories a day—that's three times more than what the average American eats, if you were wondering.

What's more, those 7,000 calories come from relatively nutritious meals, all flavored by Spiceology, which are the "only spices" that he uses. As Lawrence explained, he's "definitely not loading him up on junk."

The chef tells E! News that Mark is halfway through the six-week journey, after which Mark will immediately begin to shed the fat.

To learn about the dozens of eggs, bowls of rice and roughly eight meals Mark chows down on in a day, continue reading below!