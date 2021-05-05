Why James Kennedy Promises Vanderpump Rules' Season 9 Will Be Like No Other

Watch : Raquel Leviss & James Kennedy - E! People's Choice Awards Glambot

James Kennedy is "more than excited" to be back filming Vanderpump Rules.

Filming on the hit Bravo series is finally resuming this month after over a year on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. And now, SUR's resident DJ is opening up about returning to VPR in an exclusive interview with E! News.

"It's been a long, hard year and I just feel like everyone has evolved and everyone has gone through so much, including myself, that I just feel that's it right and I just feel like it's going to be a great season," James revealed while promoting his Thursday, May 6 appearance on E!'s Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump. "I'm at the peak of my whole young adult life and I just think that it's going to be great. The stories have so much left that's been untold, you know what I mean? There's just so much more to the stories and I'm just so excited to come back. Obviously I love filming and it's so fun to spend our summers like that. I'm excited for people to see my sobriety and I'm excited for people to see the James I've become, the man I'm becoming."